Astronauten reparierten Roboterarm an ISS

(FILES) This handout image released by NASA hows the International Space Station as seen from the US space shuttle Atlantis, April 17 2002, 247 miles above the Earth as the shuttle departed the station. A leak on the International Space Station triggered a brief safety alert on June 5, 2026, as Russian astronauts prepared to start repairs, before NASA announced that the operation was over. Astronauts had started safety procedures while Russia's crew on the ISS planned to begin repairs that were then postponed. (Photo by Handout / NASA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA / HANDOUT" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS