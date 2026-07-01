ABO

Astronauten reparierten Roboterarm an ISS

Subressort
Technik
Aktualisiert
Lesezeit
1 min
Reparatur stand an
  1. home
  2. Leben
  3. Technik
Zwei Astronauten haben bei einem Außeneinsatz einen Roboterarm an der Internationalen Raumstation ISS repariert. Die NASA-Astronautin Jessica Meir und ihr Kollege Chris Williams verließen die ISS rund sieben Stunden lang und tauschten ein rund 90 Kilogramm schweres Gelenk an dem Roboterarm aus, wie die US-Raumfahrtbehörde Nasa mitteilte.

von

Die Roboterarme werden an der ISS unter anderem für das Andocken von Raumschiffen benutzt. Es war der zweite Außeneinsatz für Williams, der fünfte für Meir und der 280. in der Geschichte der ISS.

(FILES) This handout image released by NASA hows the International Space Station as seen from the US space shuttle Atlantis, April 17 2002, 247 miles above the Earth as the shuttle departed the station. A leak on the International Space Station triggered a brief safety alert on June 5, 2026, as Russian astronauts prepared to start repairs, before NASA announced that the operation was over. Astronauts had started safety procedures while Russia's crew on the ISS planned to begin repairs that were then postponed. (Photo by Handout / NASA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA / HANDOUT" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Über die Autoren

Logo
Monatsabo ab € 21,75
Jetzt abonnieren
Ähnliche Artikel
Blake Lively hat eine Millionenforderung an Anwaltskosten
Schlagzeilen
US-Schauspielerin Lively fordert von Baldoni Millionensumme
Gemeinsam mit Zwillingsbruder Sprecherrolle in neuem Minions-Film
News
Bill Kaulitz schläft schlecht
Angelina Jolie ist glücklicher Single
Schlagzeilen
Angelina Jolie hat seit der Scheidung nicht gedatet
Stadt will Fiakern den Umstieg auf Taxi-Lizenzen ermöglichen
Reisen & Freizeit
Rom will letzte Pferdekutschen verbannen
Aida Cruises meidet den Persischen Golf längerfristig
Reisen & Freizeit
Kreuzfahrt: Aida sagt weitere Orientreisen ab
Eltern sollten Kindern helfen, den Sinn hinter dem Lernen zu erkennen
Gesundheit
Lernen als Tauschhandel? - Warum Geld für gute Noten schadet
2048ALMAITVEUNZZNSWI314112341311241241412414124141241TIER