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"New York Post": Swift und Kelce sollen geheiratet haben

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Taylor Swift und Travis Kelce haben im kleinen Kreis geheiratet - noch vor der geplanten Feier im New Yorker Madison Square Garden. Das berichtete die Rubrik "Page Six" der "New York Post" am Donnerstag unter Berufung auf mehrere ungenannte Quellen. Zuvor soll das Paar in dieser Woche insgesamt 26 Millionen US-Dollar (knapp 23 Millionen Euro) für wohltätige Zwecke in den USA gespendet haben, teilte eine Vertreterin Swifts mit.

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Darunter seien etwa Hilfsorganisationen für Bedürftige, Tierschutzvereine sowie Musik- und Bildungsprogramme in den USA. Swift gehört zu den erfolgreichsten Stars der Musikgeschichte, Kelce ist Football-Spieler der Kansas City Chiefs und gewann mit dem Team bereits dreimal den Super Bowl. Sie sind seit 2023 zusammen und verkündeten im vergangenen August via Instagram ihre Verlobung.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 23: (L-R) Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

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