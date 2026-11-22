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Zwei Seiten mit Versen des Anti-Kriegsliedes "Masters of War" sollen ebenfalls einen neuen Besitzer finden und werden auf 350.000 bis 400.000 US-Dollar geschätzt. Wer die Dokumente heute besitzt und vom Verkauf profitiert, ist nicht bekannt.
Daneben wird auch das sogenannte "McKenzie Tape" versteigert - die bisher unveröffentlichte Aufnahme eines Privatkonzerts von Bob Dylan in der Wohnung von Eve und Mac McKenzie. Das Ehepaar nahm Dylan in seinen ersten Jahren in New York auf. Die Aufnahme stammt aus dem Jahr 1963 und wird auf 15.000 bis 20.000 US-Dollar geschätzt.
Bob Dylan gilt als einer der einflussreichsten Musiker und Songtexter aller Zeiten. Mit Liedern wie "Blowin" in the Wind" wurde er in den 1960er-Jahren zur Stimme einer Generation und zu einer Ikone der Bürgerrechtsbewegung. Im Laufe seiner Karriere erfand er sich musikalisch immer wieder neu – von Folk über Rock und Country bis Gospel. Obwohl er seine Rolle als Idol stets ablehnte und sich zeitweise bewusst von seinen Fans distanzierte, blieb sein Einfluss auf die Musikgeschichte ungebrochen. 2016 erhielt er den Literaturnobelpreis. Auch mit Mitte 80 steht Dylan noch auf der Bühne.
In this handout photo received by AFP on August 22, 2019, Bob Dylan looks on during a photo taken in 1978 while on tour in Europe. From Bob Dylan's first hard-driving blues number at summer camp to the rollicking Rolling Thunder Revue concert tour, the legendary musician's childhood best friend had a front row seat to the action. Now Louie Kemp has released a backstage pass of sorts into the mythology of Dylan, in the form of a memoir released this week, dishing on everything from the folk hero's Passover Seder meal with Marlon Brando to his own food fight at a Chinese restaurant with Joan Baez. The duo first met in northern Wisconsin in 1953, when Dylan was still Bobby Zimmerman, 12 years old, his guitar already attached as if a limb. (Photo by HO / Louie Kemp collection / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Louie Kemp collection/ HO" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY MAGGY DONALDSON-"When Bob was Bobby: memoir offers insider's look at enigmatic Dylan"