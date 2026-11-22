In this handout photo received by AFP on August 22, 2019, Bob Dylan looks on during a photo taken in 1978 while on tour in Europe. From Bob Dylan's first hard-driving blues number at summer camp to the rollicking Rolling Thunder Revue concert tour, the legendary musician's childhood best friend had a front row seat to the action. Now Louie Kemp has released a backstage pass of sorts into the mythology of Dylan, in the form of a memoir released this week, dishing on everything from the folk hero's Passover Seder meal with Marlon Brando to his own food fight at a Chinese restaurant with Joan Baez. The duo first met in northern Wisconsin in 1953, when Dylan was still Bobby Zimmerman, 12 years old, his guitar already attached as if a limb. (Photo by HO / Louie Kemp collection / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Louie Kemp collection/ HO" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY MAGGY DONALDSON-"When Bob was Bobby: memoir offers insider's look at enigmatic Dylan"