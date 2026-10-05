Medizin-Nobelpreis 2026 für Entdeckungen zur Optogenetik

(ALTERNATIVE CROP) - US scientist Karl Deisseroth, a winner of the Japan Prize in the field of Life Sciences, delivers a speech during the presentation ceremony in Tokyo on April 13, 2023. The Nobel medicine prize was awarded on October 5, 2026 to US psychatrist and neurologist Karl Deisseroth and his German colleagues Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel for their work in the field of optogenetics. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)