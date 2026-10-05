Medizin-Nobelpreis 2026 für Entdeckungen zur Optogenetik

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Im Vorjahr war der Medizin-Nobelpreis an Mary E. Brunkow und Fred Ramsdell aus den USA sowie Shimon Sakaguchi aus Japan gegangen - Forschende auf dem Gebiet der Immuntoleranz. Sie haben laut Nobelkomitee gezeigt, "wie das Immunsystem in der Balance gehalten wird".
Die Bekanntgabe im Bereich Medizin leitete die Nobelpreis-Woche ein: Am Dienstag werden die Preisträger für Physik und am Mittwoch jene für Chemie mitgeteilt, Literatur folgt am Donnerstag, der Friedens-Nobelpreis am Freitag und am kommenden Montag sind die Wirtschaftswissenschaften dran. Die Auszeichnungen werden dann traditionell am 10. Dezember, dem Todestag des Stifters Alfred Nobel, verliehen.
(S E R V I C E - https://www.nobelprize.org/ )
Nobel Committee Secretary General Thomas Perlmann (R) speaks to the media in front of a screen displaying the names of this year's laureates (L-R) Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel during the announcement of the winners of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP)
(ALTERNATIVE CROP) - US scientist Karl Deisseroth, a winner of the Japan Prize in the field of Life Sciences, delivers a speech during the presentation ceremony in Tokyo on April 13, 2023. The Nobel medicine prize was awarded on October 5, 2026 to US psychatrist and neurologist Karl Deisseroth and his German colleagues Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel for their work in the field of optogenetics. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)