ABO

Laut Iran-Medien Militäranlage nahe AKW Bushehr angegriffen

Subressort
Politik
Aktualisiert
Lesezeit
1 min
In Bushehr befindet sich das einzige aktive Atomkraftwerk des Iran
©APA/APA/AFP/-
  1. home
  2. Aktuell
  3. Politik
Eine Militäranlage in der Nähe der Stadt Bushehr im Süden des Iran ist laut Staatsmedien Ziel eines Angriffs geworden. "Eine Militäranlage in der Umgebung von Bushehr wurde angegriffen und von einem Geschoss des amerikanisch-zionistischen Feindes getroffen", sagte Vizegouverneur Ehsan Jahanian am Donnerstag laut der staatlichen Nachrichtenagentur IRNA. In Bushehr befindet sich das einzige aktive Atomkraftwerk des Iran. Die USA stecken offenbar nicht hinter der Attacke.

von

"Die US-Streitkräfte haben in den vergangenen Stunden keinen neuen Angriff im Iran ausgeführt", sagte ein Vertreter des US-Verteidigungsministeriums.

This handout satellite image courtesy of Vantor shows a view of Bushehr naval base in southern Iran along the Gulf on February 27, 2026. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, sparking swift retaliation by the Islamic republic which responded with missile attacks across the region. The war has dragged in global powers, upended the world's energy and transport sectors, and brought chaos to even usually peaceful areas of the volatile region. (Photo by Satellite image Ã‚Â©2026 Vantor / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / SATELLITE IMAGE (C) 2026 Vantor" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED

Über die Autoren

Logo
Monatsabo ab € 21,75
Jetzt abonnieren
Ähnliche Artikel
Andy Burnham am Weg zur Labour-Partspitze
Politik
Labour-Abgeordnete stellen Weichen für Burnham als Premier
Tyler Robinsons Mitbewohner sagt per Video vor Gericht aus
Politik
Fall Charlie Kirk: Angeklagter zeigte laut Mitbewohner Reue
Khameneis Sarg wurde durch die Menge geleitet
Politik
Racheschwüre bei Beerdigung von Khamenei in Mashhad
Der iranische Außenminister Abbas Araqchi erörterte die Lage
Politik
Araqchi berät mit Oman und Türkei über Lage am Golf
Präsident Abbas legte per Dekret den 28. November als Wahltermin fest
Politik
Palästinenser sollen nach 20 Jahren wieder Parlament wählen
Jordanien ist wieder Ziel von iranischen Raketenangriffen geworden
Politik
Jordanien fängt acht aus dem Iran abgefeuerte Raketen ab
2048ALMAITVEUNZZNSWI314112341311241241412414124141241TIER