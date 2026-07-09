Laut Iran-Medien Militäranlage nahe AKW Bushehr angegriffen

This handout satellite image courtesy of Vantor shows a view of Bushehr naval base in southern Iran along the Gulf on February 27, 2026. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, sparking swift retaliation by the Islamic republic which responded with missile attacks across the region. The war has dragged in global powers, upended the world's energy and transport sectors, and brought chaos to even usually peaceful areas of the volatile region. (Photo by Satellite image Ã‚Â©2026 Vantor / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / SATELLITE IMAGE (C) 2026 Vantor" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED