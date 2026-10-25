"Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning": Ein Abschied

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Jack Black and Ozzy Osbourne onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame/AFP (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)