"Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning": Ein Abschied

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Das Festival wurde mitgeschnitten. Der Film "Back To The Beginning" dokumentiert nun nicht nur die Auftritte, sondern bietet auch Interviews mit den Akteuren und Einblicke hinter die Kulissen des Tages. Am Mittwoch kommt der Film in die heimischen Kinos.
(S E R V I C E - www.backtothebeginning.com/home/ )
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Jack Black and Ozzy Osbourne onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame/AFP (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)