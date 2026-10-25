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"Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning": Ein Abschied

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Konzertfilm beleuchtet historischen Tag des verstorbenen Ozzy Osbourn
©Getty Images North America, APA, DIA DIPASUPIL
Ozzy Osbourne wollte sich im Juli 2025 mit dem größten Heavy Metal Festival aller Zeiten von seinen Fans verabschieden. Als Höhepunkt bei "Back To The Beginning" in Birmingham trat der "Prince of Darkness" selbst solo und mit Black Sabbath auf. Zuvor hatten ihm Genrelegenden wie Slayer, Anthrax, Tool, Mastodon, Lamb of God, Guns N' Roses oder Alice in Chains musikalisch die Ehre erwiesen. 17 Tage später war Osbourne tot.

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Das Festival wurde mitgeschnitten. Der Film "Back To The Beginning" dokumentiert nun nicht nur die Auftritte, sondern bietet auch Interviews mit den Akteuren und Einblicke hinter die Kulissen des Tages. Am Mittwoch kommt der Film in die heimischen Kinos.

(S E R V I C E - www.backtothebeginning.com/home/ )

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Jack Black and Ozzy Osbourne onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame/AFP (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

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