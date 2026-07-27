Ölpreise fallen wegen Hoffnung auf Entspannung im Iran-Krieg

Pumpjacks operate under the sun at the Inglewood Oil field in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2026. Asian markets mostly rose on March 18 and oil prices dipped following another tech-led advance on Wall Street, as the United States hit Iranian missile sites near the key Strait of Hormuz and Tehran struck crude-producing Gulf neighbours. While the war in the Middle East shows no sign of ending and oil has stuck around $100 a barrel -- threatening to fuel a fresh inflation spike -- equity traders have shifted back into the market after the steep losses suffered at the outset of the conflict. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)