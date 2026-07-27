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Ölpreise fallen wegen Hoffnung auf Entspannung im Iran-Krieg

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Die Preise entspannen sich
©APA/APA/AFP/PATRICK T. FALLON
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Die Ölpreise sind zu Beginn des asiatischen Handels am Montag um mehr als fünf Prozent gefallen. Händler schöpften nach zwei Nächten ohne neue US-Angriffe auf den Iran Hoffnung auf eine Entspannung und mögliche neue Verhandlungen zwischen Washington und Teheran. Der Preis für ein Barrel der Nordsee-Referenzsorte Brent sank um 5,58 Prozent auf 91,38 Dollar. Die US-Sorte West Texas Intermediate (WTI) verbilligte sich um 5,46 Prozent auf 84,43 Dollar.

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Das US-Militär hatte am Wochenende zwei Nächte in Folge keine neuen Angriffe auf Ziele im Iran gemeldet. Die iranische Armee kündigte daraufhin an, ihre Attacken in der Region ebenfalls einzustellen. US-Präsident Donald Trump hatte erklärt, Washington spreche derzeit mit Teheran, das in den Verhandlungen "von Tag zu Tag ernsthafter" werde.

Der Ölpreis war am Donnerstag vor dem Hintergrund der Ausweitung des Iran-Krieges auf das Rote Meer zeitweise auf 100 Dollar je Barrel Brent gestiegen. Die für den Öl- und Flüssiggastransport wichtige Straße von Hormuz bleibt jedoch weitgehend gesperrt und umkämpft.

Pumpjacks operate under the sun at the Inglewood Oil field in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2026. Asian markets mostly rose on March 18 and oil prices dipped following another tech-led advance on Wall Street, as the United States hit Iranian missile sites near the key Strait of Hormuz and Tehran struck crude-producing Gulf neighbours. While the war in the Middle East shows no sign of ending and oil has stuck around $100 a barrel -- threatening to fuel a fresh inflation spike -- equity traders have shifted back into the market after the steep losses suffered at the outset of the conflict. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

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