Astronautinnen arbeiten außen an ISS - Probleme mit Handschuhheizung

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Außerdem tauschten sie eine hochauflösende Kamera aus, wie die NASA weiter mitteilte. Während des Einsatzes habe Adenot zeitweise Probleme gehabt, ihren linken Arm zu bewegen. Nach Angaben der NASA verfing sich vermutlich ein Kabel der Handschuhheizung und schränkte dadurch die Beweglichkeit ein. Das Problem konnte noch vor der Rückkehr in die Luftschleuse behoben werden.
This handout photo from the European Space Agency (ESA) taken on August 25, 2026, shows ESA French astronaut Sophie Adenot at work during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS). During the 6-hour, 30-minute spacewalk, Sophie and NASA astronaut Anil Menon completed the installation and activation of a spare Space-to-Ground Antenna (SGANT), finishing work that had begun on 18 August, when stuck bolts and connectors on the failed antenna delayed their progress. (Photo by Handout / EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY / HANDOUT" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS