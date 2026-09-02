Astronautinnen arbeiten außen an ISS - Probleme mit Handschuhheizung

This handout photo from the European Space Agency (ESA) taken on August 25, 2026, shows ESA French astronaut Sophie Adenot at work during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS). During the 6-hour, 30-minute spacewalk, Sophie and NASA astronaut Anil Menon completed the installation and activation of a spare Space-to-Ground Antenna (SGANT), finishing work that had begun on 18 August, when stuck bolts and connectors on the failed antenna delayed their progress. (Photo by Handout / EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY / HANDOUT" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS