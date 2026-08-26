Astronauten bringen neue Antenne an ISS an

von
Bei einem vorangegangenen Außeneinsatz hatten die beiden eine kaputte Antenne abmontiert. Für das Anbringen der neuen Antenne war aber nicht mehr ausreichend Zeit geblieben, hieß es. Die Kommunikation der ISS sei dadurch nicht beeinträchtigt gewesen.
This August 25, 2026, frame grab from a NASA live video stream shows NASA astronaut Anil Menon (C) and ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot (lower L) working during their spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS). A week after her first historic spacewalk, French astronaut begn Sophie Adenot begain her second spacewalk on Tuesday, August 25. The pair of astronauts will finish installing a high-speed communications antenna on the International Space Station. (Photo by Handout / NASA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA / HANDOUT" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS