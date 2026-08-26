Astronauten bringen neue Antenne an ISS an

This August 25, 2026, frame grab from a NASA live video stream shows NASA astronaut Anil Menon (C) and ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot (lower L) working during their spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS). A week after her first historic spacewalk, French astronaut begn Sophie Adenot begain her second spacewalk on Tuesday, August 25. The pair of astronauts will finish installing a high-speed communications antenna on the International Space Station. (Photo by Handout / NASA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA / HANDOUT" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS