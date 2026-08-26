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Astronauten bringen neue Antenne an ISS an

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Der Außeneinsatz dauerte mehr als sechs Stunden
©APA/APA/AFP/HANDOUT
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Bei einem mehr als sechs Stunden dauernden Außeneinsatz im Weltraum haben zwei Astronauten eine neue Antenne an der Internationalen Raumstation ISS angebracht. Dies sei eine wichtige Verbindung zwischen der Raumstation und dem NASA-Kontrollzentrum in Houston, hieß es von der US-Raumfahrtbehörde NASA. Die Französin Sophie Adenot und ihr US-Kollege Anil Menon hätten die Antenne installiert und verbunden. Erste Tests zeigten, dass der Austausch gelungen sei.

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Bei einem vorangegangenen Außeneinsatz hatten die beiden eine kaputte Antenne abmontiert. Für das Anbringen der neuen Antenne war aber nicht mehr ausreichend Zeit geblieben, hieß es. Die Kommunikation der ISS sei dadurch nicht beeinträchtigt gewesen.

This August 25, 2026, frame grab from a NASA live video stream shows NASA astronaut Anil Menon (C) and ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot (lower L) working during their spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS). A week after her first historic spacewalk, French astronaut begn Sophie Adenot begain her second spacewalk on Tuesday, August 25. The pair of astronauts will finish installing a high-speed communications antenna on the International Space Station. (Photo by Handout / NASA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA / HANDOUT" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

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