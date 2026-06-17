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Wartezeit für Lungentransplantation in Österreich rund 2,4 Monate

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Norwegische Kronprinzessin Mette-Marit litt unter Lungenfibrose
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Die schwer kranke norwegische Kronprinzessin Mette-Marit (52) hat eine neue Lunge bekommen. Mette-Marit litt unter einer schweren Lungenfibrose. In Österreich betrug die mittlere Verweildauer auf der Warteliste bis zu einer Lungentransplantation im Vorjahr 2,4 Monate. Nur bei Lebertransplantationen ging es mit 1,8 Monaten schneller, wobei Betroffene jeweils als dringendere "High-Urgency-Fälle" eingestuft werden können.

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Fast 100 Patientinnen und Patienten kamen 2025 auf die Warteliste für eine Lungentransplantation. Davon wurden 69 Prozent noch im selben Kalenderjahr mit einem neuen Organ versorgt, ein Prozent starb auf der Warteliste stehend, geht aus dem kürzlich veröffentlichten Transplant-Jahresbericht der Gesundheit Österreich GmbH (GÖG) hervor.

Bei Lungentransplantationen weist Österreich im internationalen Vergleich eine hohe Frequenz gemessen an der Einwohnerzahl auf. Insgesamt wurden hierzulande im Vorjahr 104 Lungen transplantiert. 32 Personen standen mit Stichtag 31. Dezember 2025 auf der Warteliste für eine Lungentransplantation.

(FILES) Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway waves as she arrives for a reception for the Norwegian athletes from the Paralympics in Milano Cortina 2026 at the Palace on April 10, 2026. Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who was diagnosed in 2018 with a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis that causes breathing difficulties, has undergone a "successful" lung transplant, the palace said on June 17, 2026. Mette-Marit's condition, which causes scarring of the lungs, had deteriorated significantly over the past six months and her doctors announced on June 5, 2026 that the 52-year-old had been placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant. (Photo by Lise Åserud / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT

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