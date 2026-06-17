Wartezeit für Lungentransplantation in Österreich rund 2,4 Monate

(FILES) Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway waves as she arrives for a reception for the Norwegian athletes from the Paralympics in Milano Cortina 2026 at the Palace on April 10, 2026. Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who was diagnosed in 2018 with a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis that causes breathing difficulties, has undergone a "successful" lung transplant, the palace said on June 17, 2026. Mette-Marit's condition, which causes scarring of the lungs, had deteriorated significantly over the past six months and her doctors announced on June 5, 2026 that the 52-year-old had been placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant. (Photo by Lise Åserud / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT