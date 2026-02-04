ABO

SpaceX setzt Starts von Rakete Falcon 9 aus

Könnte Abflug der nächsten Besatzung der ISS verzögern
©AFP, APA, CHANDAN KHANNA
Das US-Raumfahrtunternehmen SpaceX hat seiner Trägerrakete Falcon 9 ein vorläufiges Startverbot erteilt und damit womöglich den Abflug der nächsten Besatzung der Internationalen Raumstation ISS verzögert. Der für den 11. Februar anvisierte Start der Crew sollte mit einer Rakete vom Typ Falcon 9 absolviert werden, wie die US-Raumfahrtbehörde NASA mitteilte.

SpaceX hatte die Starts der Trägerrakete vorerst ausgesetzt, nachdem bei einem routinemäßigen Start am Montag ein nicht näher benanntes Problem aufgetaucht war.

Die US-Luftfahrtbehörde FAA untersuche den Vorfall vom Montag ebenfalls, erklärte die NASA. Ein möglicher Start der Crew-Mission zur ISS hänge vom Ergebnis der Untersuchungen ab. Der neuen Besatzung für die Internationale Raumstation gehören die US-Astronauten Jessica Meir und Jack Hathaway sowie die französische Astronautin Sophie Adenot und Andrej Fedjaew aus Russland an.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour carrying the Crew-11 mission lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on August 1, 2025. NASA and SpaceX launched a four-member crew to the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday for the latest research expedition to the orbiting laboratory. American astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan's Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov lifted off at 11:43 am aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule mounted on a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

