Skandal-Prozess in Norwegen: Aussage von Høiby erwartet

Die Vorwürfe gegen den Norweger wiegen schwer: In 38 Punkten ist Høiby angeklagt, darunter wegen vier Vergewaltigungen nach norwegischem Recht - eine davon mit Geschlechtsverkehr. Außerdem soll er die Frauen gefilmt haben. Laut seiner Verteidigerin hatte er nach eigener Einschätzung mit allen Frauen einvernehmlichen Sex.
(FILES) This file photo taken on June 16, 2022 in Oslo, Norway, shows Marius Borg Høiby, son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. The son of Norway's crown princess pleaded not guilty on Februar 3, 2026 to four counts of rape at the opening of a trial that has embarrassed the royal family. Marius Borg Hoiby, Crown Princess Mette-Marit's 29-year-old son from a relationship prior to her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, stood and muttered a negative response when asked to enter a plea to the four counts of rape. (Photo by HAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN / NTB / AFP)