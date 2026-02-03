Skandal-Prozess in Norwegen: Aussage von Høiby erwartet

(FILES) This file photo taken on June 16, 2022 in Oslo, Norway, shows Marius Borg Høiby, son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. The son of Norway's crown princess pleaded not guilty on Februar 3, 2026 to four counts of rape at the opening of a trial that has embarrassed the royal family. Marius Borg Hoiby, Crown Princess Mette-Marit's 29-year-old son from a relationship prior to her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, stood and muttered a negative response when asked to enter a plea to the four counts of rape. (Photo by HAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN / NTB / AFP)