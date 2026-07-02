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Sony stellt Produktion von Videospiele-Discs ein

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Sony trägt der rasant wachsenden Verbreitung von Online-Videospielen Rechnung. Ab 2028 würden Programme für die Konsole PlayStation ausschließlich über das Internet vertrieben, teilte der japanische Unterhaltungskonzern am Mittwoch mit. Die Produktion entsprechender Discs werde eingestellt. Im Vorjahr hätten diese lediglich 20 Prozent des Videospiele-Umsatzes ausgemacht. Bereits auf Discs veröffentlichte oder bis zum Stichtag geplante Datenträger seien davon nicht betroffen.

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Sony kündigte zudem an, die Online-Stores für die Konsolen PlayStation 3 und PlayStation Vita bis 2027 stufenweise abzuschalten. Die bis zu 20 Jahre alten Geräte unterstützten die aktuellen Zahlungssysteme nicht. Bereits gekaufte Spiele blieben bis auf weiteres zugänglich. Kunden könnten aber keine neuen Titel mehr erwerben.

People walk past the Sony headquarters in Tokyo on February 5, 2026. Japanese giant Sony on February 5, 2026 hiked its full-year net profit forecast thanks to strong performances in its video games and music divisions. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) / “The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [2026] instead of [2025]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.”

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