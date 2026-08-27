Gesundheitszustand von König Harald V. "sehr ernst"

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Wegen der Bluterkrankung hämolytische Anämie - einer Form der Blutarmut - war er mit Kortison behandelt worden, was zu einer Flüssigkeitsansammlung im Körper geführt hatte. Anschließend zog er sich zusätzlich eine bakterielle Infektion des Blutkreislaufs zu. Zuletzt hatte es geheißen, er habe auf die Antibiotika angesprochen.
(FILES) King Harald V of Norway) attends the commemoration of the Fram Committee's 100th anniversary and the opening of an exhibition at The Fram Museum in Oslo on May 21, 2025. The health of Norway’s 89-year-old King Harald V, who is in hospital due to complications from a blood condition, has “deteriorated” over the weekend, a statement from the palace said on August 23, 2026. (Photo by Javad Parsa / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT