Gesundheitszustand von König Harald V. "sehr ernst"

(FILES) King Harald V of Norway) attends the commemoration of the Fram Committee's 100th anniversary and the opening of an exhibition at The Fram Museum in Oslo on May 21, 2025. The health of Norway’s 89-year-old King Harald V, who is in hospital due to complications from a blood condition, has “deteriorated” over the weekend, a statement from the palace said on August 23, 2026. (Photo by Javad Parsa / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT