US-Höchstgericht ebnet Weg für Massenabschiebung

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Die Regierung hatte vor Monaten angekündigt, Menschen aus Haiti und Syrien ihren vorübergehenden Schutzstatus (Temporary Protected Status, TPS) in den USA zu entziehen. Betroffene aus den beiden Ländern hatten dagegen geklagt und der Regierung Rassismus vorgeworfen, sie unterlagen aber nun. Das Urteil dürfte auch Menschen aus elf weiteren Ländern von Venezuela bis zum Südsudan betreffen, denen die Trump-Regierung ebenfalls den Schutzstatus entziehen will.
(FILES) The US Supreme Court is seen on June 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. The US Supreme Court on June 25, 2026, backed a Trump administration move to strip deportation protections from some 350,000 Haitians in the United States and 6,000 Syrians. The conservative-dominated court, in a 6-3 decision, said the Department of Homeland Security's decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for the Haitian and Syrian immigrants was not subject to judicial review. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)