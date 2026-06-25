US-Höchstgericht ebnet Weg für Massenabschiebung

(FILES) The US Supreme Court is seen on June 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. The US Supreme Court on June 25, 2026, backed a Trump administration move to strip deportation protections from some 350,000 Haitians in the United States and 6,000 Syrians. The conservative-dominated court, in a 6-3 decision, said the Department of Homeland Security's decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for the Haitian and Syrian immigrants was not subject to judicial review. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)