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US-Höchstgericht ebnet Weg für Massenabschiebung

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Supreme Court gibt Präsident Trump recht
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Der Oberste Gerichtshof der USA hat Präsident Donald Trump im Streit um die Abschiebung Hunderttausender Zuwanderer Recht gegeben. Die mehrheitlich konservativen Supreme-Court-Richter entschieden am Donnerstag mit sechs zu drei Stimmen, dass die Trump-Regierung den Schutzstatus für Menschen aus bestimmten Ländern ohne juristische Überprüfung aufheben kann. Damit können die US-Behörden die Abschiebung von rund 350.000 Menschen aus Haiti und von rund 6.000 Syrern veranlassen.

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Die Regierung hatte vor Monaten angekündigt, Menschen aus Haiti und Syrien ihren vorübergehenden Schutzstatus (Temporary Protected Status, TPS) in den USA zu entziehen. Betroffene aus den beiden Ländern hatten dagegen geklagt und der Regierung Rassismus vorgeworfen, sie unterlagen aber nun. Das Urteil dürfte auch Menschen aus elf weiteren Ländern von Venezuela bis zum Südsudan betreffen, denen die Trump-Regierung ebenfalls den Schutzstatus entziehen will.

(FILES) The US Supreme Court is seen on June 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. The US Supreme Court on June 25, 2026, backed a Trump administration move to strip deportation protections from some 350,000 Haitians in the United States and 6,000 Syrians. The conservative-dominated court, in a 6-3 decision, said the Department of Homeland Security's decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for the Haitian and Syrian immigrants was not subject to judicial review. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

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