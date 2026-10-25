ABO

Iran: US-Drohne über Bandar Abbas abgeschossen

Subressort
Politik
Aktualisiert
Lesezeit
1 min
Iran meldete Abschuss von US-Drohne bei Hafenstadt Bandar Abbas (Archivbild)
©Afp, APA, ATTA KENARE
Der Iran hat nach eigenen Angaben eine US-Drohne über der südlichen Hafenstadt Bandar Abbas abgeschossen. Es handle sich um eine Drohne vom Typ LUCAS, berichtet die iranische Nachrichtenagentur Tasnim unter Berufung auf die Armee. Bandar Abbas liegt am Nordufer der Straße von Hormuz. Irans Streitkräfte haben ihre Attacken auf die Schifffahrt in der Straße von Hormuz in den vergangenen Wochen intensiviert.

von

News auf Google bevorzugen

Seit mehreren Monaten begleitet die US-Marine entlang der omanischen Küste zivile Schiffe, um den Handel mit Öl und Flüssiggas wieder zu ermöglichen. Nach Passage dieser Route laden Tanker meist auf bereitstehende Schiffe ihre Ladung um.

Vessels are seen in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on August 10, 2026. The US President signalled on August 9 that he was prepared to let economic pressure mount against Iran, apparently backing away from more military strikes after Tehran issued a list of demands for opening the Strait of Hormuz. His remarks came after Iran issued over the weekend a list of conditions to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has remained largely closed since the start of the Middle East war in late February. (Photo by Atta KENARE / AFP) /

Monatsabo ab € 21,75
Jetzt abonnieren
Ähnliche Artikel
In Frankreich gab es am Samstag fast 1.000 Festnahmen
Politik
Gewaltsame Proteste in mehreren europäischen Ländern
Israelische Soldaten bei Hebron
Politik
Israels Militär vor Parlamentswahl in Alarmbereitschaft
Bar-Betreiber Paolo bleibt trotz angespannter Versorgungslage positiv
Politik
Lkw-Streiks behindern Tomatenversorgung in West-Sizilien
Vučić bestimmt seit 2012 die Politik Serbiens
Politik
Serben wählen neues Parlament
Bulgariens Präsidentin Jotowa gilt als Favoritin bei der Wahl
Politik
Präsidentschaftswahl in Bulgarien begonnen
Zerstörung nach Luftangriffen im Jemen
Politik
Houthis melden Tote nach saudi-arabischen Angriffen im Jemen
2048ALMAITVEUNZZNSWI314112341311241241412414124141241TIER