Iran: US-Drohne über Bandar Abbas abgeschossen

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Seit mehreren Monaten begleitet die US-Marine entlang der omanischen Küste zivile Schiffe, um den Handel mit Öl und Flüssiggas wieder zu ermöglichen. Nach Passage dieser Route laden Tanker meist auf bereitstehende Schiffe ihre Ladung um.
Vessels are seen in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on August 10, 2026. The US President signalled on August 9 that he was prepared to let economic pressure mount against Iran, apparently backing away from more military strikes after Tehran issued a list of demands for opening the Strait of Hormuz. His remarks came after Iran issued over the weekend a list of conditions to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has remained largely closed since the start of the Middle East war in late February. (Photo by Atta KENARE / AFP) /