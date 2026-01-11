In Los Angeles werden die Golden Globes verliehen

(FILES) An oversized Golden Globe Award is displayed ahead of the nominations announcement event for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on December 8, 2025. Hollywood's awards season kicks into high gear on Sunday with the Golden Globes gala, with the politically charged "One Battle After Another" expected to solidify its status as the film to beat, two months ahead of the Oscars. Paul Thomas Anderson's screwball thriller, which centers on an aging revolutionary (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his teenage daughter (Chase Infiniti), is a rollicking ride featuring violent leftist radicals, immigration raids and white supremacists. At a time when the United States is deeply polarized, many critics and pundits have hailed the film as capturing the moment. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)