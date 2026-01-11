News Logo
In Los Angeles werden die Golden Globes verliehen

©AFP, APA, PATRICK T. FALLON
In der Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag werden in Los Angeles zum 83. Mal die Golden Globes verliehen. Als Favorit bei der nach den Oscars wichtigsten Filmpreisgala geht dabei der Politthriller "One Battle After Another" mit Leonardo DiCaprio ins Rennen. Dieser kann ganze neun Nominierungen vorweisen. Das norwegische Familiendrama "Sentimental Value" von Joachim Trier folgt mit immerhin acht Gewinnchancen.

Bei den Darstellenden sind prominente Namen der Branche wie Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone oder Julia Roberts vertreten. Roberts gehört mit weiteren Hollywoodstars wie George Clooney oder Mila Kunis respektive Musikgrößen wie Miley Cyrus oder Charli XCX auch zu jener illustren Riege, die die Trophäen in den 27 Film- und Fernsehkategorien überreicht. Als Jury bei den Golden Globes fungieren rund 400 Auslandskorrespondenten aus aller Welt.

(FILES) An oversized Golden Globe Award is displayed ahead of the nominations announcement event for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on December 8, 2025. Hollywood's awards season kicks into high gear on Sunday with the Golden Globes gala, with the politically charged "One Battle After Another" expected to solidify its status as the film to beat, two months ahead of the Oscars. Paul Thomas Anderson's screwball thriller, which centers on an aging revolutionary (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his teenage daughter (Chase Infiniti), is a rollicking ride featuring violent leftist radicals, immigration raids and white supremacists. At a time when the United States is deeply polarized, many critics and pundits have hailed the film as capturing the moment. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

