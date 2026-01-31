ABO

Venezuela kündigt Amnestie für politische Häftlinge an

Geschäftsführende Präsidentin will Amnestiegesetz vorantreiben
©Venezuelan Presidency, EFRAIN GONZALEZ, AFP, APA
Venezuelas Regierung hat eine umfassende Amnestie für politische Gefangene angekündigt. "Wir haben beschlossen, ein allgemeines Amnestiegesetz voranzutreiben, das den Zeitraum der politischen Gewalt von 1999 bis heute abdeckt", sagte die geschäftsführende Präsidentin Delcy Rodríguez. Zudem soll das berüchtigte Gefängnis El Helicoide geschlossen werden. In Venezuela regiert seit 1999 die linke Bewegung des ehemaligen Präsidenten Hugo Chávez, auch "Chavismus" genannt.

von

Seit dem US-Militäreinsatz am 3. Jänner zur Gefangennahme des autoritären Machthabers Nicolás Maduro hat Caracas unter Druck aus Washington bereits Hunderte politische Häftlinge freigelassen. Die Amnestie soll laut Rodríguez nun dazu beitragen, die in dem südamerikanischen Land durch politische Konfrontationen entstandenen Wunden zu heilen. Die für Venezuela zuständige US-Botschaft mit Sitz im kolumbianischen Bogotá teilte parallel mit, dass alle US-Bürger, von denen bekannt war, dass sie in Venezuela inhaftiert waren, bereits freigelassen worden sind.

This handout picture released by the Venezuelan Presidency on January 30, 2026 shows Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez during the opening ceremony of the judicial year at the headquarters of the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas. Venezelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez announced a "general amnesty" law in Venezuela on January 30, 2026, just days before marking one month since she took power following the overthrow of Nicolas Maduro in a US military incursion. (Photo by Efrain Gonzalez / Venezuelan Presidency / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / VENEZUELAN PRESIDENCY / EFRAIN GONZALEZ" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

