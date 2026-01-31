Venezuela kündigt Amnestie für politische Häftlinge an

This handout picture released by the Venezuelan Presidency on January 30, 2026 shows Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez during the opening ceremony of the judicial year at the headquarters of the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas. Venezelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez announced a "general amnesty" law in Venezuela on January 30, 2026, just days before marking one month since she took power following the overthrow of Nicolas Maduro in a US military incursion. (Photo by Efrain Gonzalez / Venezuelan Presidency / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / VENEZUELAN PRESIDENCY / EFRAIN GONZALEZ" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS