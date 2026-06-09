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Iran meldet drei Tote nach israelischen Attacken

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Nach den israelischen Angriffen hat der Iran drei Tote gemeldet. Zwei Soldaten der Flugabwehr seien am Montag durch israelischen Beschuss getötet worden, hieß es in einer von der iranischen Nachrichtenagentur Tasnim verbreiteten Erklärung am Dienstag. Zu ihrem Einsatzort gab es zunächst keine Angaben. Die Nachrichtenagenturen Fars und Mehr berichteten später über einen weiteren Toten. Demnach kam bei den israelischen Angriffen ein Mitarbeiter der Hauptstadt Teheran ums Leben.

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Zuvor hatten Irans Rettungsdienste 15 Verletzte gemeldet. 14 der Verletzten stammten demnach aus der Provinz Chuzestan im Süden des Landes. Einer der Verletzten stammte aus der Hauptstadt Teheran.

Am Sonntag hatten Irans Streitkräfte erstmals nach zwei Monaten wieder Raketen auf Israel gefeuert. Israels Luftwaffe flog als Reaktion Angriffe auf den Iran. Am Montag erklärten beide Staaten die Attacken vorerst für beendet.

People cross the street past a large billboard showing portraits of Iran's late supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (L) and slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) in central Tehran on June 8, 2026. Iran said on June 8 that the resumption of hostilities in the Middle East war will have consequences for ongoing talks with the United States to reach peace in the region. "It is perfectly natural that the diplomatic process initiated to put an end to this imposed war would be affected," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said at a press conference in Tehran. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /

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