Iran meldet drei Tote nach israelischen Attacken

People cross the street past a large billboard showing portraits of Iran's late supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (L) and slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) in central Tehran on June 8, 2026. Iran said on June 8 that the resumption of hostilities in the Middle East war will have consequences for ongoing talks with the United States to reach peace in the region. "It is perfectly natural that the diplomatic process initiated to put an end to this imposed war would be affected," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said at a press conference in Tehran. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /