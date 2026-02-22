ABO

Vorverfahren gegen philippinischen Ex-Präsident Duterte

Subressort
Politik
Aktualisiert
Lesezeit
2 min
Rodrigo Duterte bei ersten Anhörungen in Den Haag noch abwesend
©(Archiv), TED ALJIBE, AFP, APA
  1. home
  2. Aktuell
  3. Politik
Knapp ein Jahr nach seiner Festnahme eröffnet der Internationale Strafgerichtshof am Montag (10.00 Uhr) das Vorverfahren gegen den ehemaligen Präsidenten der Philippinen, Rodrigo Duterte. Die Anklage wirft ihm mindestens 78 Morde im staatlichen "Krieg gegen die Drogen" von 2011 bis 2019 vor. Er ist der erste frühere Staatschef, der sich vor dem Gericht in Den Haag wegen Verbrechen gegen die Menschlichkeit verantworten muss.

von

Mehrere Demonstrationen sind vor dem Gericht angekündigt worden - sowohl von Anhängern als auch Gegnern Dutertes. Doch das Verfahren startet ohne den Angeklagten: Der 80-Jährige bleibt nach Angaben des Gerichts der Anhörung ohne Angaben von Gründen fern - das ist zulässig. Im Vorverfahren prüfen die Richter zunächst die Beweise, ob sie zur Eröffnung des Hauptverfahrens ausreichen. Eine Entscheidung wird im Mai erwartet.

Duterte führte während seiner Amtszeit als Bürgermeister der Stadt Davao und von 2016 bis 2022 als Präsident einen erbarmungslosen Kampf gegen Drogenkriminalität mit nach Angaben von Menschenrechtsorganisationen schätzungsweise bis zu 30.000 Opfern. Im März 2025 war er von den Philippinen festgenommen und dem Gericht übergeben worden.

(FILES) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (C) gestures during a joint press conference with Senate president Aquilino Pimentel III and Speaker of the House Pantaleon Alvarez (not pictured) at Malacanang Palace in Manila on March 13, 2017. Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte earned global infamy for the deadly drug crackdown that led to his arrest and rendition to a war crimes tribunal in March 2025 on charges of crimes against humanity, despite his huge popularity at home..A profane-lipped populist and self-professed killer, Duterte's anti-crime campaign resulted in the deaths of thousands of alleged dealers and addicts by official count, with other rights groups estimates placing the figure in the tens of thousands. (Photo by TED ALJIBE / AFP)

Über die Autoren

Logo
Monatsabo ab € 21,75
Jetzt abonnieren
Ähnliche Artikel
Außenministerin Beate Meinl-Reisinger vertritt Österreich in Brüssel
Politik
EU-Außenminister ringen um Ukraine-Unterstützung
Bürgermeister Andrij Sadowyj spricht von "Terroranschlag"
Politik
Selenskyj verurteilt "grausamen Terroranschlag" in Lwiw
Politik
18 Tote nach Attacke Pakistans in afghanischer Grenzregion
Zuletzt gab es keine Berichte über einen großen medizinischen Bedarf
Politik
Grönland lehnt von Trump angekündigtes Lazarettschiff ab
US-Präsident Donald Trump
Politik
Eindringling an Trumps Anwesen in Florida erschossen
Trump laut Witkoff "neugierig" auf Reaktion Teherans
Politik
Witkoff: Trump über Nicht-"Kapitulation" des Iran verwundert
2048ALMAITVEUNZZNSWI314112341311241241412414124141241TIER