Vorverfahren gegen philippinischen Ex-Präsident Duterte

Mehrere Demonstrationen sind vor dem Gericht angekündigt worden - sowohl von Anhängern als auch Gegnern Dutertes. Doch das Verfahren startet ohne den Angeklagten: Der 80-Jährige bleibt nach Angaben des Gerichts der Anhörung ohne Angaben von Gründen fern - das ist zulässig. Im Vorverfahren prüfen die Richter zunächst die Beweise, ob sie zur Eröffnung des Hauptverfahrens ausreichen. Eine Entscheidung wird im Mai erwartet.
Duterte führte während seiner Amtszeit als Bürgermeister der Stadt Davao und von 2016 bis 2022 als Präsident einen erbarmungslosen Kampf gegen Drogenkriminalität mit nach Angaben von Menschenrechtsorganisationen schätzungsweise bis zu 30.000 Opfern. Im März 2025 war er von den Philippinen festgenommen und dem Gericht übergeben worden.
