Vorverfahren gegen philippinischen Ex-Präsident Duterte

(FILES) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (C) gestures during a joint press conference with Senate president Aquilino Pimentel III and Speaker of the House Pantaleon Alvarez (not pictured) at Malacanang Palace in Manila on March 13, 2017. Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte earned global infamy for the deadly drug crackdown that led to his arrest and rendition to a war crimes tribunal in March 2025 on charges of crimes against humanity, despite his huge popularity at home..A profane-lipped populist and self-professed killer, Duterte's anti-crime campaign resulted in the deaths of thousands of alleged dealers and addicts by official count, with other rights groups estimates placing the figure in the tens of thousands. (Photo by TED ALJIBE / AFP)