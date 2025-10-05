Viele bekannte Gesichter in Frankreichs neuer Regierung

von
Zahlreiche bisherige Minister behalten ihre Posten, unter ihnen Außenminister Jean-Noël Barrot, Innenminister Bruno Retailleau, Justizminister Gérald Darmanin und Bildungsministerin Elisabeth Borne. Selbst Kulturministerin Rachida Dati, gegen die 2026 ein Korruptionsprozess ansteht, bleibt im Amt.
Das Versprechen des neuen Premierministers Sébastien Lecornu bei seinem Amtsantritt, einen "Neuanfang in Inhalt und Form" zu wagen, hat er nach Ansicht der Opposition damit nicht gehalten.
(FILES) France's Minister for Economy and Finances Bruno Le Maire leaves the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on May 15, 2024. Bruno Le Maire returns to the government, appointed Minister of the Armed Forces by French Prime Minister on October 5, 2025. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)