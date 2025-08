Prozess um Anschlag auf Moskauer Konzerthalle beginnt

A view shows the burnt-out Crocus City Hall concert venue in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, on March 22, 2025, one year after the terrorist attack. 145 people were killed when gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall concert venue on the outskirts of Moscow on March 22, 2024 and set fire to the building. Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the deadliest attack in Russia for two decades. (Photo by AFP)