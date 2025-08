80. Jahrestag - Die Atombombenabwürfe auf Hiroshima und Nagasaki

(FILES) This file photo from the US National Archives taken August 6, 1945 shows smoke billowing 20,000 feet above Hiroshima while smoke from the burst of the first atomic bomb had spread over 10,000 feet on the target at the base of the rising column. The US nuclear bombing of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 left around 140,000 people dead. It was followed days later by the bombing of Nagasaki on August 9 that killed around 74,000 people. The twin bombings dealt the final blow to imperial Japan, which surrendered on August 15, 1945, bringing an end to World War II. (Photo by THE NATIONAL ARCHIVES / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / US NATIONAL ARCHIVES " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS