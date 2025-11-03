News Logo
ABO

New Yorker wählen neuen Bürgermeister

Subressort
Politik
Aktualisiert
Lesezeit
1 min
Zohran Mamdani geht als Favorit ins Rennen
©AFP, APA, CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
  1. home
  2. Aktuell
  3. Politik
In New York wird am Dienstag ein neuer Bürgermeister gewählt. Als Favorit geht Zohran Mamdani vom linken Flügel der Demokratischen Partei ins Rennen. Im Falle eines Wahlsiegs wäre der 34-Jährige der erste bekennende Muslim in dem Amt. Er versprach im Wahlkampf Initiativen für ein "bezahlbareres" Leben in der Metropole mit gut acht Millionen Einwohnern. Gegen Mamdani tritt der frühere Gouverneur New Yorks, Andrew Cuomo, an. Dritter im Rennen ist der Republikaner Curtis Sliwa.

von

Der Demokrat Cuomo war Mamdani in der Vorwahl unterlegen und kandidiert nun als Unabhängiger. Sliwa gilt laut Umfragen allerdings als chancenlos. Zudem finden am Dienstag in den US-Staaten Virginia und New Jersey Gouverneurswahlen statt. Sie gelten als Stimmungstest für die Republikaner von US-Präsident Donald Trump.

Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks to the press in the Manhattan borough of New York during early voting for the upcoming mayoral election, on October 27, 2025. The city's soaring cost of living, perhaps more than any other issue, has propelled the unlikely Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani to the front of the Big Apple's mayoral race. Early voting began on October 25, and election day is November 4. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Über die Autoren

Logo
Monatsabo ab 20,63€
Jetzt abonnieren
Ähnliche Artikel
Die Waffen sollen schweigen
Politik
Muslimische Staaten fordern dauerhafte Gaza-Waffenruhe
FPB-Chef Kash Patel
Politik
Festnahmen in den USA nach IS-Anschlagsplan zu Halloween
Babiš wird wieder Regierungschef
Politik
Koalitionsvertrag in Tschechien unterzeichnet
Russische Angriffe im Gebiet Pokrowsk
Politik
Russland meldet Vormarsch in wichtiger Stadt Pokrowsk
Hegseth mit südkoreanischem Amtskollegen Ahn
Politik
Hegseth besucht Demilitarisierte Zone zu Nordkorea
Nigerias Präsident Bola Tinubu reagiert auf Drohung Trumps
Politik
Versöhnliche Töne in Nigeria - Militäroffensive mit den USA?
2048ALMAITVEUNZZNSWI314112341311241241412414124141241TIER