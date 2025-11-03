New Yorker wählen neuen Bürgermeister

von
Der Demokrat Cuomo war Mamdani in der Vorwahl unterlegen und kandidiert nun als Unabhängiger. Sliwa gilt laut Umfragen allerdings als chancenlos. Zudem finden am Dienstag in den US-Staaten Virginia und New Jersey Gouverneurswahlen statt. Sie gelten als Stimmungstest für die Republikaner von US-Präsident Donald Trump.
Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks to the press in the Manhattan borough of New York during early voting for the upcoming mayoral election, on October 27, 2025. The city's soaring cost of living, perhaps more than any other issue, has propelled the unlikely Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani to the front of the Big Apple's mayoral race. Early voting began on October 25, and election day is November 4. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)