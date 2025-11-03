New Yorker wählen neuen Bürgermeister

Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks to the press in the Manhattan borough of New York during early voting for the upcoming mayoral election, on October 27, 2025. The city's soaring cost of living, perhaps more than any other issue, has propelled the unlikely Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani to the front of the Big Apple's mayoral race. Early voting began on October 25, and election day is November 4. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)