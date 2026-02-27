Bill Clinton sagt in Epstein-Affäre vor US-Kongress aus

(FILES) Former US President Bill Clinton (L) and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) arrive for the inauguration ceremony where Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton is to testify behind closed doors on February 26, 2026, before a congressional committee investigating the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Former president Bill Clinton is scheduled to answer questions the following day from the Republican-led House Oversight Committee about his relations with Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial. (Photo by Shawn THEW / POOL / AFP)