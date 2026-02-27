Bill Clinton sagt in Epstein-Affäre vor US-Kongress aus

von
Am Donnerstag sagte bereits seine Frau, Ex-Außenministerin Hillary Clinton, vor dem US-Parlament aus. Sie und Bill Clinton hatten zuvor monatelang eine Aussage verweigert. Die Demokraten warfen dem republikanischen Vorsitzenden des zuständigen Aufsichtsausschusses des Repräsentantenhauses, James Comer, vor, ein politisch motiviertes Verfahren zu betreiben. Dass sie doch einer Aussage zustimmten, führte US-Medienberichten zufolge dazu, dass die Republikaner eine Abstimmung über ein Verfahren wegen Missachtung des Kongresses gegen die Clintons absagten.
Epstein betrieb jahrelang einen Missbrauchsring, dem Dutzende junge Frauen und Minderjährige zum Opfer fielen. Der New Yorker Finanzier hatte beste Kontakte in die High Society der USA und vieler anderer Länder. Er starb 2019 in seiner Gefängniszelle.
(FILES) Former US President Bill Clinton (L) and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) arrive for the inauguration ceremony where Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton is to testify behind closed doors on February 26, 2026, before a congressional committee investigating the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Former president Bill Clinton is scheduled to answer questions the following day from the Republican-led House Oversight Committee about his relations with Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial. (Photo by Shawn THEW / POOL / AFP)