Bill Clinton sagt in Epstein-Affäre vor US-Kongress aus

Politik
Aktualisiert
Lesezeit
2 min
Ex-US-Präsident taucht immer wieder in den Akten auf
©SHAWN THEW, APA, POOL
Ex-US-Präsident Bill Clinton soll am Freitag zum Skandal um Sexualstraftäter Jeffrey Epstein vor dem US-Parlament aussagen. Dort wird der Fall politisch aufgearbeitet. Der 79-Jährige kannte den 2019 gestorbenen Finanzier aus New York, der einen Missbrauchsring betrieben hatte. Sein Name und Bilder von ihm tauchen in Dokumenten zu den Epstein-Ermittlungen auf. Ein Fehlverhalten im Zusammenhang mit seiner Bekanntschaft zu Epstein hatte Clinton aber wiederholt bestritten.

Am Donnerstag sagte bereits seine Frau, Ex-Außenministerin Hillary Clinton, vor dem US-Parlament aus. Sie und Bill Clinton hatten zuvor monatelang eine Aussage verweigert. Die Demokraten warfen dem republikanischen Vorsitzenden des zuständigen Aufsichtsausschusses des Repräsentantenhauses, James Comer, vor, ein politisch motiviertes Verfahren zu betreiben. Dass sie doch einer Aussage zustimmten, führte US-Medienberichten zufolge dazu, dass die Republikaner eine Abstimmung über ein Verfahren wegen Missachtung des Kongresses gegen die Clintons absagten.

Epstein betrieb jahrelang einen Missbrauchsring, dem Dutzende junge Frauen und Minderjährige zum Opfer fielen. Der New Yorker Finanzier hatte beste Kontakte in die High Society der USA und vieler anderer Länder. Er starb 2019 in seiner Gefängniszelle.

(FILES) Former US President Bill Clinton (L) and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) arrive for the inauguration ceremony where Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton is to testify behind closed doors on February 26, 2026, before a congressional committee investigating the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Former president Bill Clinton is scheduled to answer questions the following day from the Republican-led House Oversight Committee about his relations with Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial. (Photo by Shawn THEW / POOL / AFP)

