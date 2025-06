US-Gesundheitsminister Kennedy entlässt Gremium von US-Seuchenbehörde

(FILES) US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., testifies before a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing on the President’s proposed budget request for fiscal year 2026 for the Department of Health and Human Services, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, May 14, 2025. US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on June 9 announced he was dismissing all current members of a key federal vaccine advisory panel, accusing them of conflicts of interest -- his latest salvo against the nation's immunization policies. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)