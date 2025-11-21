Mamdani kommt zu Trump ins Weiße Haus

New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani arrives for a press conference at City Hall Park on November 20, 2025 in New York. US President Donald Trump said he will host New York's mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani for a meeting Friday, November 21, 2025 after fiercely attacking the 34-year-old self-described Democratic Socialist during his recent campaign. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) / “The erroneous mention appearing in the metadata of this photo by ANGELA WEISS has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [for a meeting Friday, November 21, 2025] instead of [November 20]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention from all your online services and delete it from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.”