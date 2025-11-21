News Logo
ABO

Mamdani kommt zu Trump ins Weiße Haus

Subressort
Politik
Aktualisiert
Lesezeit
3 min
Zohran Mamdani besucht Donald Trump
©AFP, APA, ANGELA WEISS
  1. home
  2. Aktuell
  3. Politik
US-Präsident Donald Trump empfängt den neugewählten New Yorker Bürgermeister Zohran Mamdani im Weißen Haus - nach heftigen gegenseitigen Verbalattacken. Beide hatten den für Freitag geplanten Besuch im Voraus angekündigt. Von manchen Anhängern wird Mamdani als Anti-Trump bezeichnet. Der US-Präsident bezeichnet den linken Demokraten als "Kommunisten". Mamdani hatte seinerseits gegen Trump ausgeteilt.

von

Beim Sender MS NOW erklärte er, man habe sich mit dem Weißen Haus in Verbindung gesetzt, weil man sich mit jedem treffen wolle, solange es zum Vorteil der 8,5 Millionen New Yorker sei, die sich in der teuersten Stadt der USA ihren Alltag leisten müssten. Der linke Politiker, der lange als Außenseiter im Rennen um das Amt gegolten hatte, hatte sich am 4. November in der New Yorker Bürgermeisterwahl durchgesetzt. Zum Jahreswechsel wird er sein Amt antreten.

New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani arrives for a press conference at City Hall Park on November 20, 2025 in New York. US President Donald Trump said he will host New York's mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani for a meeting Friday, November 21, 2025 after fiercely attacking the 34-year-old self-described Democratic Socialist during his recent campaign. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) / “The erroneous mention appearing in the metadata of this photo by ANGELA WEISS has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [for a meeting Friday, November 21, 2025] instead of [November 20]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention from all your online services and delete it from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.”

Über die Autoren

Logo
Monatsabo ab 20,63€
Jetzt abonnieren
Ähnliche Artikel
CDC verbreitet unwissenschaftliche Behauptungen
Technik
CDC suggeriert Verbindung zwischen Autismus und Impfungen
Karoline Leavitt widerlegt Ramaphosas Angaben
Politik
USA bleiben G20-Gipfel fern
US-Präsident spricht von Verrätern
Politik
Trump droht sechs Demokraten mit Todesstrafe
Russischer Präsident in Tarnuniform
Politik
Putin bei Armeebesuch: Halten an unseren Kriegszielen fest
Den zweiten Tag in Folge israelische Angriffe mit Toten
Politik
Mehrere Tote bei neuen Luftangriffen Israels im Gazastreifen
Ministerin Meinl-Reisinger diskutierte mit ihren europäischen Kollegen
Politik
EU-Außenminister: Friedensplan für Ukraine nicht ohne Europa
2048ALMAITVEUNZZNSWI314112341311241241412414124141241TIER