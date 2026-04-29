Fast jeder vierte Asylerstantrag in EU von Minderjährigen

Ethiopian migrants walk through a remote desert area under high temperatures during their journey along the so-called Eastern Route as they return from Yemen, near Obock, on April 12, 2026. In Djibouti, dozens of men are making the days-long trek home after their plan to cross one of the world's deadliest migration routes from Africa to the Gulf has failed..Tens of thousands of migrants brave this so-called Eastern Route each year, most leaving from Djibouti, which lies just 30 km from Yemen at the closest point. .More than 900 died or disappeared along the route in 2025, the deadliest year on record according to the UN International Organisation for Migration (IOM). (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP)