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Fast jeder vierte Asylerstantrag in EU von Minderjährigen

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Besonders hoch ist der Anteil in Österreich
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Fast jeder vierte Asylerstantrag in der EU kam 2025 von Minderjährigen. Etwa 158.400 der Schutzsuchenden waren im vergangenen Jahr unter 18 Jahre alt - das entspricht einem Anteil von 23,7 Prozent aller Erstanträge, wie aus Daten des EU-Statistikamtes Eurostat hervorgeht. Besonders hoch ist der Anteil in Österreich (57,3 Prozent) und Deutschland (44,9 Prozent). Unter den minderjährigen Erstantragstellern in der EU waren etwa 13 Prozent unbegleitete Minderjährige.

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Das sind Kinder und Jugendliche ohne elterliche Begleitung. Die meisten minderjährigen Asylsuchenden kamen 2025 aus Asien (39,0 Prozent) und Afrika (27,3 Prozent) - wobei Afghanistan, Syrien und Venezuela zu den häufigsten Herkunftsländern gehören.

Ethiopian migrants walk through a remote desert area under high temperatures during their journey along the so-called Eastern Route as they return from Yemen, near Obock, on April 12, 2026. In Djibouti, dozens of men are making the days-long trek home after their plan to cross one of the world's deadliest migration routes from Africa to the Gulf has failed..Tens of thousands of migrants brave this so-called Eastern Route each year, most leaving from Djibouti, which lies just 30 km from Yemen at the closest point. .More than 900 died or disappeared along the route in 2025, the deadliest year on record according to the UN International Organisation for Migration (IOM). (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP)

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