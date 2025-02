Drogengewalt und Verfassungskrise: Ecuador wählt Präsidenten

Electoral propaganda of Ecuador's President and presidential candidate for the Accion Democratica Nacional party (National Democratic Action), Daniel Noboa, is plastered on the street in Canuto, Ecuador, on February 8, 2025. In the throes of a bloody drug war, a shrinking economy and an acute energy crisis, Ecuadorans are remarkably optimistic about their country's future as they prepare to vote in Sunday election. (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP)