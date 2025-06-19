Chris Brown wegen Prügelattacke in London vor Gericht

von
Er kam gegen Zahlung einer Kaution von fünf Millionen Pfund (gut 5,9 Millionen Euro) vorerst auf freien Fuß und konnte eine geplante Tournee antreten. Der 36-Jährige hatte in der Vergangenheit immer wieder mit Gewalttaten von sich reden gemacht, unter anderem 2009 mit einer Prügelattacke gegen seine damalige Freundin Rihanna.
(FILES) Singer Chris Brown arrives on the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 29,2015. American R&B singer Chris Brown, was on May 21, 2025 ordered released on bail in an assault case on condition he pay a £5 million guarantee to a UK court. Under the terms of his bail, the judge said Brown, 36, can continue his scheduled international tour which is due to start on June 8 in Amsterdam. If he fails to return to the UK, where he has a series of concerts from June 15, the £5 million will be forfeited. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP)