Chris Brown wegen Prügelattacke in London vor Gericht

(FILES) Singer Chris Brown arrives on the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 29,2015. American R&B singer Chris Brown, was on May 21, 2025 ordered released on bail in an assault case on condition he pay a £5 million guarantee to a UK court. Under the terms of his bail, the judge said Brown, 36, can continue his scheduled international tour which is due to start on June 8 in Amsterdam. If he fails to return to the UK, where he has a series of concerts from June 15, the £5 million will be forfeited. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP)