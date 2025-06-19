News Logo
Chris Brown wegen Prügelattacke in London vor Gericht

Brown soll 2023 Musikproduzenten attackiert haben
©AFP, APA, VALERIE MACON
Der US-Sänger Chris Brown muss am Freitag wegen einer Prügelattacke in einem Nachtklub in London vor Gericht erscheinen. Dem 36-Jährigen wird vorgeworfen, im Februar 2023 den Musikproduzenten Abraham "Abe" Diaw in einer Bar in der britischen Hauptstadt angegriffen zu haben. Unter anderem soll der R&B-Star mehrmals mit einer Flasche auf Diaw eingeschlagen haben. Brown war im Mai in einem Fünfsternehotel in Manchester im Nordwesten Englands festgenommen worden.

Er kam gegen Zahlung einer Kaution von fünf Millionen Pfund (gut 5,9 Millionen Euro) vorerst auf freien Fuß und konnte eine geplante Tournee antreten. Der 36-Jährige hatte in der Vergangenheit immer wieder mit Gewalttaten von sich reden gemacht, unter anderem 2009 mit einer Prügelattacke gegen seine damalige Freundin Rihanna.

(FILES) Singer Chris Brown arrives on the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 29,2015. American R&B singer Chris Brown, was on May 21, 2025 ordered released on bail in an assault case on condition he pay a £5 million guarantee to a UK court. Under the terms of his bail, the judge said Brown, 36, can continue his scheduled international tour which is due to start on June 8 in Amsterdam. If he fails to return to the UK, where he has a series of concerts from June 15, the £5 million will be forfeited. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP)

