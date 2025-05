Trump-Regierung erhöht finanziellen Druck auf Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: A tour walks through Harvard University on April 17, 2025 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Trump administration announced that it would block Harvard University from receiving $2.2 billion in federal grants and $60 million in contracts after the school refused demands to adopt new policies relating to student and faculty conduct, admissions, anti-semitism on campus and DEI. Sophie Park/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Sophie Park / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)