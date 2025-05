Bundeskriminalamt warnt vor Phishing-SMS mit neuer Masche

Imelda Mumbi, 13, holds her smartphone as she studies online using an application, at a common area of a residential apartment next to her home at Riruta suburb in Nairobi on November 8, 2018. Mumbi has been studying for four years on the web based tutorial platform developed by Eneza education. The platform aims to offer the education for especially rural area in Africa through SMS or internet for 10 Kenya Shilling (0.086 euro) per week. About five million learners are registered in Kenya, Ghana and Ivory Coast. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA / AFP)