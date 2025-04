Bezos schoss Katy Perry und eigene Partnerin ins All

This handout photograph released on April 14, 2025 by Blue Origin, shows (from L) US TV personality Gayle King, Bahamian-US former NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, US journalist Lauren Sanchez, US research scientist Amanda Nguyen, US singer Katy Perry and US film producer Kerianne Flynn posing in their space suits at an undisclosed location ahead of the all-woman sub-orbital mission aboard the company's New Shepard rocket. Pop star Katy Perry will be the biggest name in an all-woman group set to touch the edge of space on April 14, 2025, roaring into the cosmos on one of billionaire Jeff Bezos's rockets. The "Firework" and "California Gurls" singer will be lofted more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) above the Earth's surface in a vessel from Blue Origin, the space company owned by the Amazon founder. Five other women including Bezos's fiancee Lauren Sanchez will join the flight, slated to blast off from western Texas at around 8:30 am (1330 GMT). (Photo by Handout / BLUE ORIGIN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / BLUE ORIGIN / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS