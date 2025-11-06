News Logo
ABO

Leiche von Hamas-Geisel aus Tansania übergeben

Subressort
Politik
Aktualisiert
Lesezeit
2 min
Leiche von Agrarstudenten aus Tansania übergeben (Archivbild)
©AFP, APA, OMAR AL-QATTAA
  1. home
  2. Aktuell
  3. Politik
Bei der jüngst Hamas übergebenen Leiche handelt es sich um einen aus Tansania stammenden Studenten, teilte Israels Regierung am Donnerstag mit. Der 21-Jährige Joshua Loitu Mollel war während des Hamas-Massakers am 7. Oktober 2023 im Kibbutz Nahal Oz ermordet worden. Seine Leiche wurde anschließend in den Gazastreifen verschleppt. Die Terrororganisation hatte am Mittwoch seine sterblichen Überreste an Mitarbeiter des Internationalen Komitees vom Roten Kreuz (IKRK) übergeben.

von

Das Forum der Geisel-Angehörigen teilte mit, der Agrarstudent sei erst knapp drei Wochen vor dem Überfall nach Israel gekommen, um praktische Erfahrungen in der Landwirtschaft zu sammeln.

Die Leiche war zur forensischen Untersuchung nach Israel gebracht worden. Auf die Übergabe von Leichen hatten sich Israel und die islamistische Terrororganisation Hamas im Rahmen der Waffenruhevereinbarung im Oktober verständigt. Im Gazastreifen befinden sich jetzt noch sechs tote Geiseln: fünf Israelis und ein Erntearbeiter aus Thailand.

Palestinian Hamas militants along with members of the International Red Cross (ICRC) watch, as heavy equipment supplied by Egypt resumes the search for the bodies of killed Israeli hostages, in Gaza City on November 2, 2025. Despite occasional flare-ups, a fragile truce has been holding in Gaza since October 10, 2025, based on a US-brokered deal centred on the return of all Israeli hostages, both living and dead. Israel has accused Hamas of not returning the dead hostages quickly enough, but the Palestinian group says it will take time to locate remains buried in Gaza's ruins. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)

Über die Autoren

Logo
Monatsabo ab 20,63€
Jetzt abonnieren
Ähnliche Artikel
++ ARCHIVBILD ++ Razzia in Kindertagesstätte in Chicago sorgt für Kritik
Politik
US-Einwanderungsbehörde stürmt Kindergarten
US-Präsident Trump: "Prozess wird sofort beginnen"
Politik
Trump bekräftigt Plan für US-Atomwaffentests
US-Verkehrsminister Sean Duffy (Archivbild)
Politik
USA streichen wegen Haushaltssperre ab Freitag Flüge
34-Jähriger wird New Yorker Bürgermeister
Politik
Trump-Gegner Mamdani gewinnt Bürgermeisterwahl in New York
Russischer Präsident Putin regiert auf Trump-Ankündigung
Politik
Putin ordnet Vorbereitung von Atomtests an
Großeinsatz für die Polizei in Frankreich
Politik
Autofahrer fährt in Westfrankreich gezielt Passanten an
2048ALMAITVEUNZZNSWI314112341311241241412414124141241TIER