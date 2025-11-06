Leiche von Hamas-Geisel aus Tansania übergeben

von
Das Forum der Geisel-Angehörigen teilte mit, der Agrarstudent sei erst knapp drei Wochen vor dem Überfall nach Israel gekommen, um praktische Erfahrungen in der Landwirtschaft zu sammeln.
Die Leiche war zur forensischen Untersuchung nach Israel gebracht worden. Auf die Übergabe von Leichen hatten sich Israel und die islamistische Terrororganisation Hamas im Rahmen der Waffenruhevereinbarung im Oktober verständigt. Im Gazastreifen befinden sich jetzt noch sechs tote Geiseln: fünf Israelis und ein Erntearbeiter aus Thailand.
Palestinian Hamas militants along with members of the International Red Cross (ICRC) watch, as heavy equipment supplied by Egypt resumes the search for the bodies of killed Israeli hostages, in Gaza City on November 2, 2025. Despite occasional flare-ups, a fragile truce has been holding in Gaza since October 10, 2025, based on a US-brokered deal centred on the return of all Israeli hostages, both living and dead. Israel has accused Hamas of not returning the dead hostages quickly enough, but the Palestinian group says it will take time to locate remains buried in Gaza's ruins. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)