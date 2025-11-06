Leiche von Hamas-Geisel aus Tansania übergeben

Palestinian Hamas militants along with members of the International Red Cross (ICRC) watch, as heavy equipment supplied by Egypt resumes the search for the bodies of killed Israeli hostages, in Gaza City on November 2, 2025. Despite occasional flare-ups, a fragile truce has been holding in Gaza since October 10, 2025, based on a US-brokered deal centred on the return of all Israeli hostages, both living and dead. Israel has accused Hamas of not returning the dead hostages quickly enough, but the Palestinian group says it will take time to locate remains buried in Gaza's ruins. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)