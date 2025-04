Stichwahl um Präsidentschaft in Ecuador

(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on April 07, 2025, shows Ecuador's leftist presidential candidate Luisa Gonzalez speaking during a campaign event with women in Guayaquil, Ecuador on April 7, 2025, and Ecuador's President and presidential candidate Daniel Noboa speaking during the presentation of the Teacher Valorization Program at the Juan Emilio Murillo Educational Unit in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on March 25, 2025. Right-wing incumbent Noboa faces a tough runoff on April 13, 2025, against charismatic leftist rival Luisa Gonzalez, who is vying to become the country's first woman president. Noboa, 37, is the mega-rich scion of a billion-dollar banana empire, while Gonzalez, a single mother and lawyer 10 years his elder, recalls running around shoeless while growing up in humble surroundings. (Photo by MARCOS PIN / AFP)