NATO vor Gipfel einig bei Ziel für Verteidigungsausgaben

This photograph shows a flag depicting the two-day NATO summit, waving at the World Forum, in The Hague, on June 22, 2025. For the first time since NATO’s founding in 1949 that the Netherlands is hosting a NATO summit from June 24 to June 25. The decisions the NATO members make at these summits are important to international peace and security – especially in these times, with so many conflicts in the world, like the war in Ukraine. (Photo by Robin van Lonkhuijsen / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT