Berichte: Ajatollah Khamenei wählte mögliche Nachfolger aus

(FILES) A handout picture provided by the Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office shows him waving during a ceremony on the occasion of 36rd death anniversary of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in Tehran on June 4, 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ABC News in an interview on June 16 that assassinating Iran's supreme leader would "end the conflict" between the two arch-foes. His comments were made when asked about reports that US President Donald Trump vetoed an Israeli plan to kill Khamenei out of concern it would intensify the Iran-Israel showdown.