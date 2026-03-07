ABO

Mindestens 16 Tote im Libanon bei neuen Angriffen Israels

Zerstörungen im Libanon
Im Libanon sind bei den jüngsten israelischen Luftangriffen laut Behördenangaben mindestens 16 Menschen getötet und 35 weitere verletzt worden. Die Zahl der Opfer könne noch steigen, teilte das Gesundheitsministerium am Samstag weiter mit. Die Attacke galt der Stadt Al-Nabi Shayth im Osten des Landes. Seit dem jüngsten Wiederaufflammen der Kämpfe ist dies einer der Angriffe mit den meisten Toten.

von

Insgesamt sind seit Montag bei israelischen Angriffen im Libanon mehr als 200 Menschen ums Leben gekommen. Auslöser der schweren Bombardements war der Beschuss Israels mit Raketen und Drohnen durch die vom Iran unterstütze Hisbollah-Miliz im Libanon.

Rubble of destroyed buildings is seen at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted Haret Hreik neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs, on March 7, 2026. Lebanese official media reported on March 7 that clashes had erupted as Israeli forces attempted a landing operation along the Lebanon-Syria border, with militant group Hezbollah saying its fighters were involved. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has launched numerous strikes and sent ground troops into Lebanon since Tehran-backed group Hezbollah fired missiles at Israel on March 2 to avenge the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei. (Photo by AFP)

