Mindestens 16 Tote im Libanon bei neuen Angriffen Israels

Rubble of destroyed buildings is seen at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted Haret Hreik neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs, on March 7, 2026. Lebanese official media reported on March 7 that clashes had erupted as Israeli forces attempted a landing operation along the Lebanon-Syria border, with militant group Hezbollah saying its fighters were involved. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has launched numerous strikes and sent ground troops into Lebanon since Tehran-backed group Hezbollah fired missiles at Israel on March 2 to avenge the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei. (Photo by AFP)