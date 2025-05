Israel kündigt 22 neue Siedlungen im Westjordanland an

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotric looks on as he addresses the relatives of Israelis being held hostage by Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, during a rally in the center of Jerusalem on June 3, 2024. The Israeli's prime minister's far-right coalition partners, party leaders National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich threatened on June 1 to quit the government if he goes ahead with a hostage release deal outlined by US President Joe Biden. The Gaza war was sparked by Hamas's unprecedented October 7, 2024, attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,190 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures. Militants also took some 250 hostages, 120 of whom remain in Gaza, including 37 the army says are dead. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP)