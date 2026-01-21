ABO

EU-Sondergipfel zu Grönland in Brüssel

Erhebt immer wieder Anspruch auf Grönland
Im Zusammenhang mit den von US-Präsident Donald Trump erhobenen Besitzansprüchen auf Grönland treffen sich die Staats- und Regierungschefs der EU Donnerstagabend ab 19.00 Uhr zu einem Sondergipfel in Brüssel. Dabei soll das weitere Vorgehen abgestimmt werden. Auch ÖVP-Bundeskanzler Christian Stocker hat seine Teilnahme angekündigt. Das Meeting findet trotz des Mittwochabend erzielten Rahmenabkommens zwischen Trump und NATO-Generalsekretär Mark Rutte bezüglich Grönlands statt.

Wie Trump auf Truth Social schrieb, würden die für den 1. Februar geplanten neuen US-Zölle daher nicht erhoben. Eigentlich wollte die EU in Brüssel darüber debattieren, wie die Gegenmaßnahmen zu den von Trump geplanten Zöllen aussehen könnten.

US President Donald Trump speaks prior to a bilateral meeting with Switzerland's Federal President Guy Parmelin, Switzerland's Economy Minister Federal councillor Karin Keller-Sutter and Switzerland's Foreign Minister Federal councillor Ignazio Cassis, in Congress Centre, on the sideline of the 56th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

