EU-Sondergipfel zu Grönland in Brüssel

US President Donald Trump speaks prior to a bilateral meeting with Switzerland's Federal President Guy Parmelin, Switzerland's Economy Minister Federal councillor Karin Keller-Sutter and Switzerland's Foreign Minister Federal councillor Ignazio Cassis, in Congress Centre, on the sideline of the 56th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, January 21, 2026. The meeting under the topic "A Spirit of Dialogue" brings together entrepreneurs, scientists, corporate and political leaders in Davos and takes place from January 19 to 23 in Davos.(KEYSTONE POOL/Laurent Gillieron)