Demokratische US-Politikerin und Ehemann erschossen

BROOKLYN PARK, MINNESOTA - JUNE 14: Brooklyn Park police officers speaks with each other as they guard the entrance to a neighborhood on June 14, 2025 in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Democratic-Farmer-Labor State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed this morning. Democratic-Farmer-Labor State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were also shot and hospitalized in a separate incident. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said during a press conference that the shooting "appears to be a politically motivated assassination." Stephen Maturen/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Stephen Maturen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)