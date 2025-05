Atomstreit: Weitere Gespräche zwischen USA und Iran

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei holds a weekly press conference in Tehran on October 28, 2024. Israel on October 26 launched air strikes on military sites in Iran, risking further regional escalation more than a year into the Gaza war and a month into the Israel-Hezbollah war in Lebanon. The Israeli raid was in retaliation to an Iranian missile attack on October 1, itself retaliation for the killing of Iran-backed militant leaders and a Revolutionary Guards commander. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)