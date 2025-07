Königin wird 78: Wie Camilla die Herzen der Briten gewann

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace on July 16, 2025 and taken in July 2025, Britain's Queen Camilla poses for a portrait to mark her birthday in the garden of her residence Ray Mill House near the village of Lacock. (Photo by Chris Jackson / BUCKINGHAM PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO SALES - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / CHRIS JACKSON / BUCKINGHAM PALACE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NOT FOR USE IN SOUVENIRS OR MEMORABILIA - NOT FOR USE ON SOCIAL MEDIA - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT TO BE MANIPULATED OR MODIFIED IN ANY WAY.This photograph must not be used after July 30, 2025 without prior, written permission from Buckingham Palace. After that date, no further licensing can be made. Any questions relating to the use of this photograph should be referred to Buckingham Palace before publication. /