Alpen-Spezialisten für Wiederaufbau von Schweizer Ort

An aerial view shows devastated houses by the force of the massive avalanche, triggered by the collapse of the Birch Glacier, swept down to the valley floor and demolishing the village of Blatten, Switzerland, on Friday, June 6, 2025. A large part of the village of Blatten, located in the Loetschental Valley in the canton of Valais, was buried under masses of ice, mud, and rock. Numerous houses were destroyed, and one person is missing. Between May 19 and 28, several million cubic meters of rock fell from the Kleines Nesthorn mountain above Blatten. This created a nine-million-tonne debris cone on the Birch Glacier, which ultimately collapsed on May 28, 2025. (KEYSTONE/Michael Buholzer)