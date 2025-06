Tausende demonstrieren in Ungarn gegen "Transparenzgesetz"

Demonstrators march in silence, many with their mouths taped shut, at the Szabadsag (Freedom) bridge in Budapest, Hungary, on June 1, 2025, in a protest against a planned law that would allow the government to sanction "foreign-funded" NGOs and media. Critics consider the bill "on transparency in public life" as the latest attempt by nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban to muzzle dissenting voices since returning to power in 2010. The legislation would empower the government to blacklist organisations that "threaten the sovereignty of Hungary by using foreign funding to influence public life". (Photo by Ferenc ISZA / AFP)