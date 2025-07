Nordkorea bekräftigt Unterstützung für Russland

This handout photograph taken and released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on July 12, 2025, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he attends a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister in Wonsan. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on July 12, 2025, met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to the secretive country and key Moscow ally, Russia's foreign ministry said. Lavrov "was received" by Kim Jong Un, the ministry said on Telegram, posting a video of two men shaking hands and greeting with a hug. Russia and North Korean state media announced the visit earlier this week, saying Lavrov would stay in the country until July 13, 2025. (Photo by RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / HANDOUT / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS