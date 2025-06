Neue Gaza-Hilfszentren am Mittwoch geschlossen

Displaced Palestinians carrying relief supplies from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a private US-backed aid group that has bypassed the longstanding UN-led system in the territory, return from aid distribution centres in Rafah to their tents in the southern Gaza Strip on May 29, 2025. The humanitarian situation in Gaza, where aid has finally begun to trickle in after a two-month blockade, is dire following 18 months of devastating war between Israel and Palestinian Hamas movement. Food security experts say starvation is looming for one in five people. (Photo by AFP)