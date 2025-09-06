News Logo
Demonstration in Washington gegen Einsatz der Nationalgarde

Kritik an autoritärem Vorgehen Trumps
©AFP, APA, KENT NISHIMURA
In der US-Hauptstadt Washington findet am Samstag ein "Nationaler Marsch" gegen den Einsatz der Nationalgarde durch US-Präsident Donald Trump statt (ab 17 Uhr MESZ). Aufgerufen hat die Bürgerbewegung 50501. Die Organisatoren werfen Trump ein autoritäres und "faschistisches" Vorgehen vor, um Bewohner einzuschüchtern. Trump hat rund 2.300 Soldaten der Nationalgarde mobilisiert, die unter anderem in der Innenstadt von Washington sowie in Bahnhöfen patrouillieren.

Der Präsident begründet dies mit einer überbordenden Kriminalität, die Polizeistatistik zeigt dagegen einen Rückgang. Der Hauptstadtbezirk District of Columbia (DC) hat eine Klage gegen den Einsatz angekündigt. Trump droht indes auch anderen Hochburgen der Demokratischen Partei wie Chicago und New York mit einem Militäreinsatz.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 4: National Guard Military Police watch as trains arrive and depart during rush hour at L'Enfant Plaza station on September 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Members of the National Guard and Federal Law Enforcement continue to patrol the Nation's Capital, weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard and law enforcement to patrol the nation's capital to assist in crime prevention with more than 2,200 National Guard troops have been deployed in Washington, D.C., a mission that experts estimate is costing over $1 million a day when factoring in pay, housing, travel, food, fuel and other logistics, according to comparisons with the 2020 mobilization of 5,000 Guard members that cost more than $2 million daily. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

