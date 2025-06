"Mission: Impossible"-Komponist Lalo Schifrin gestorben

(FILES) Argentinian composer Lalo Schifrin accepts an honorary Oscar at the 10th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California on November 18, 2018. Lalo Schifrin, the award-winning Argentine composer who created the theme song for ‘Mission Impossible’, has died in the United States at the age of 93, local media reported on June 26, 2025. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)