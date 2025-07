Von der Leyen: Gegenzölle gegen USA erst Anfang August

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a speech during a plenary session at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg on July 9, 2025. Von der Leyen on July 7, 2025 dismissed a far-right sponsored motion of no confidence against her as a conspiracy theory-laden attempt to undermine European unity, ahead of a vote that casts renewed scrutiny on her leadership. The rare challenge has virtually no chance of unseating the conservative European Commission president in the vote to be held on July 10, 2025. (Photo by Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP)